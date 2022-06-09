UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Action Against Ghost Teachers,school Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 07:38 PM

DC for strict action against ghost teachers,school staff

In order to reopen closed schools, to ensure provision of facilities at schools, action against absent teachers and staff and education lacking out of school children, a meeting of District Education Reform Oversight and Out of School Children Enrolment Committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :In order to reopen closed schools, to ensure provision of facilities at schools, action against absent teachers and staff and education lacking out of school children, a meeting of District Education Reform Oversight and Out of School Children Enrolment Committee was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that educating each child of the district is first priority and no argument would be entertained in this regard. and immediate actions would be taken to terminate absent/ghost teachers and staff for a long time and adversely affect the education of children so that new teachers could be employees at their place on merit basis.

DC directed officials of the education department to compile lists of schools' SMC Funds, number of under-educated girl and boy students,opening of closed schools, shortage of furniture and other issues and submit the same in the next coming meeting so that action could be initiated to ensure provision of demands.

He further directed officials that transparency be ensured in financial support to under education girl students apart from planting trees and sapling in schools with the coordination of forest department, DC instructed assistant Commissioners of all tehsils to hold meetings of Reform Oversight and Out of School Enrollment Children Committees at tehsil level to adopt steps for improvement of education.

Briefing the meeting District Chief Monitoring Officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner-2 SBA, Tariq Ali Solangi said"Actions are in progress against absent school teachers and staff since 2020.

He said that work has started to be deducted from salaries and other penalties according to law against long time absent teachers and staff apart from termination from service.

The meeting was attended by District Education Office Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu, District Education Officer Primary Abdul Fatah Dahri, XEN Education Works Ghulam Mujtaba Dahraj, District Coordinator RSU Maroof Hassan Bhatti, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbad Goraho, AssistantCommissioners of all tehsils, Male and Female Tehsil EducationOfficers, representatives of NCHD and Sindh Education Foundation.

