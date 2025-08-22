DC for strict action against illegal mining of placer gold

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Friday strictly directed the authorities concerned to initiate immediate and effective legal action against the illegal mining in the entire district and form special teams for continuous patrolling at sensitive locations and emphasized strict monitoring of the entire process.

He made these directions while chairing an important meeting regarding the prevention of illegal mining, particularly the unlawful extraction of valuable minerals such as placer gold, at his office here.

The meeting beside others, was also attended by the authorities concerned from the district administration, police and other concerned departments and institutions.

The objective of the meeting was to review the increasing trend of illegal mining in the district and to devise a joint strategy for its effective prevention.

During the briefing, it was told that in certain areas of the district, placer gold and other minerals were being illegally prospected and mined, causing not only the depletion of precious natural resources but also inflicting severe damage on the environment.

The social, economic and administrative challenges arising from this illegal practice were also highlighted.

Deputy Commissioner directed to launch a public awareness campaign to educate citizens that the illegal mining is a punishable offense and will be dealt with strictly.

He urged all the departments to perform their duties vigorously under a coordinated strategy and close inter-departmental cooperation.

It was also decided that a comprehensive system of monitoring, reporting and coordination among the law enforcement agencies would be established to ensure timely detection and prevention of illegal mining activities.