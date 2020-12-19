UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Action Against Kilns Having Old Technology

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 04:28 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak directed officers concerned to ensure strict action against kiln owners who failed to convert their kilns into latest zigzag technology by keeping in view preventive measures to control environmental pollution and smog

Presiding over a meeting to decide plan of action against the kilns having old technology here on Saturday, deputy commissioner said that 470 kilns of old technology have not been converted into zigzag. He said that no one would be allowed to run kilns without zigzag technology and strict action would be taken against the owners. He said that violators would be sent to jail and other legal action would also be initiated against them.

Aamir Khattak said that these old kilns were creating environmental pollution which causing smog and different diseases.

He said that 26 kilns have been converted into zigzag technology across the district so far. He directed all assistant commissioners and environment department to launch joint crackdown against violators.

Giving briefing on the occasion, deputy commissioner was informed that process was continued on 50 kilns across the district to convert them into zigzag technology.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Assistant Commissioner Abida Farred, Abgenay Khan, Muhammad Zubair, Mumtaza Mudasir, Deputy Director Environment Zaffar Iqbal, Assistant Director Labour Ishaq Haider and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

