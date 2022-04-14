DC for strict action against land grabbers

(@FahadShabbir)

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Wasim directed district administration and all Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against encroachment on government lands and land grabbers.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed timely redressal of public complaints and improving performance of the public departments as part of measures to ensure good governance.

He said that providing all possible relief to the people should be top priority of the district administration adding that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.