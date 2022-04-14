UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Action Against Land Grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 05:08 PM

DC for strict action against land grabbers

Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Wasim directed district administration and all Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against encroachment on government lands and land grabbers

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Wasim directed district administration and all Assistant Commissioners to take strict action against encroachment on government lands and land grabbers.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed timely redressal of public complaints and improving performance of the public departments as part of measures to ensure good governance.

He said that providing all possible relief to the people should be top priority of the district administration adding that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

All Government Top

Recent Stories

National Economic Council a step in right directio ..

National Economic Council a step in right direction: LCCI

3 minutes ago
 Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia tie the knot!

21 minutes ago
 NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Turkey's E-7T Aircraft Makes First Flight From NAT ..

Turkey's E-7T Aircraft Makes First Flight From NATO Airbase in Germany - Allianc ..

5 minutes ago
 Two new Omicron sublineages found in South Africa

Two new Omicron sublineages found in South Africa

5 minutes ago
 Hollywood stars and cult directors announced for C ..

Hollywood stars and cult directors announced for Cannes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.