DC for strict action against non-compliance of SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has ordered strict action against non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in the district.

He ordered district officials to ensure the implementation on wearing face masks and other safety SOPs in all markets and shopping malls.

Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas of the district to initiate action against shopkeepers not complying with the SOPs issued by Sindh government.

The assistant commissioners in this regard would visit markets and trade centres to ensure the implementation of SOPs and would seal and impose fine on traders if not following the procedure as announced.

Deputy Commissioner said that this was the only way and precaution to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus, he also appealed the masses to strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further spread of virus.

In another order deputy commissioner has ordered action against overcharging and black marketing of essential items of daily use throughout the district.

He directed all assistant commissioners to keep a check on the prices of milk, curd and other eatables in order to keep the prices of daily used items in the reach of common man. Deputy commissioner also directed ACs to check the supply and prices of petrol at petrol pumps throughout the district.

He said that assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars would visit petrol pumps to take a view of the supply and prices of oil, its quantity and quality while legal action be initiated against pump owners in case of any violation.