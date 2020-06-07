UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Strict Action Against Non-compliance Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 04:00 PM

DC for strict action against non-compliance of SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has ordered strict action against non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) in the district.

He ordered district officials to ensure the implementation on wearing face masks and other safety SOPs in all markets and shopping malls.

Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioners of all talukas of the district to initiate action against shopkeepers not complying with the SOPs issued by Sindh government.

The assistant commissioners in this regard would visit markets and trade centres to ensure the implementation of SOPs and would seal and impose fine on traders if not following the procedure as announced.

Deputy Commissioner said that this was the only way and precaution to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus, he also appealed the masses to strictly follow the SOPs to avoid further spread of virus.

In another order deputy commissioner has ordered action against overcharging and black marketing of essential items of daily use throughout the district.

He directed all assistant commissioners to keep a check on the prices of milk, curd and other eatables in order to keep the prices of daily used items in the reach of common man. Deputy commissioner also directed ACs to check the supply and prices of petrol at petrol pumps throughout the district.

He said that assistant commissioners and Mukhtiarkars would visit petrol pumps to take a view of the supply and prices of oil, its quantity and quality while legal action be initiated against pump owners in case of any violation.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Martyrs Shaheed Oil Fine Visit Man Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces more than 900 COVID-19 recoveries

22 minutes ago

Oman announces 866 new COVID-19 cases

52 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases near 7 million

2 hours ago

Estimated 600 million people fall ill every year o ..

2 hours ago

Russia registers over 8,000 new coronavirus cases, ..

2 hours ago

OFID supports sustainable development in eastern, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.