DC for strict action against old technology brick kilns

SHEIKHPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :In order to control air pollution in the district, it has been decided to close all such brick kilns where old method of burning black oil, shopper bags and rubber etc. is being used.

During a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Asghar Joya said that all old technology brick kilns and polluting industry will be closed as per directions of Punjab government.

It was informed in the meeting that the Punjab government had issued a very clear directive to close old method kilns.