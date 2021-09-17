DC for strict action against overpricing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Friday presided over a meeting in the Committee Room of his office here and directed the selling of food items at fixed prices should be ensured in the district and Price Control Magistrates should work effectively in the field. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, Assistant Commissioners from across the district and Price Control Magistrates were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that Price Control Magistrates should check the prices and quality of essential items on daily basis.

In case of violation, legal action should be taken.

He said that crackdown should be carried out to reduce hoarding and grand selling.

It was informed in the meeting that from September 11 to September 17, the Price Control Magistrates visited 7066 shops, carts, markets and other business centres to check the prices of food items and collected fines of more than Rs. 0.7 million on the spot for violating the price list.

FIRs were registered against 55 persons for violating the fixed price list, 16 shops were sealed and 204 persons were arrested. Deputy Commissioner reviewed the ongoing activities of the "Khidmat Aapki Dahliz Par" programme. Under this programme, 514,728 activities were carried out and 2049 complaints were registered out of which 2009 complaints have been resolved.