DC for strict action against overpricing

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday said all-out efforts were being made to end overpricing and hoarding from Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Thursday said all-out efforts were being made to end overpricing and hoarding from Bahawalpur district.

Price Control Magistrates should work actively in the field to yield results.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Aamir Khichi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar, Assistant Commissioners from across the district and Price Control Magistrates were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said sale of all food items at fixed prices should be ensured, adding, availability of flour and sugar in the market and sale at fixed prices should be ensured.

The price lists of all food items should be mentioned properly so that consumers did not face any difficulty.

The meeting was briefed that 12078 shops, stalls, carts, markets and other business points were visited from November 01 to 24.

During the period, Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 1,652,400 on the spot whereas 188 cases were filed, 559 persons were arrested and 59 shops were sealed.