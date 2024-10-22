DC for strict action against overpricing

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq while reviewing the individual performances of price control magistrates in a meeting held at his office, stated that a vigorous crackdown should be conducted against those involved in overpricing to provide relief to the public

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq while reviewing the individual performances of price control magistrates in a meeting held at his office, stated that a vigorous crackdown should be conducted against those involved in overpricing to provide relief to the public.

He mentioned that in accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, price control magistrates should actively fulfill their responsibilities in the field to eliminate overpricing and hoarding. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Muhammad Shakeeb Sarwar, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan, and price control magistrates, while assistant commissioners from other tehsils participated via video link.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed that price control magistrates should ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates in the field and that price lists be prominently displayed on time to avoid difficulties for consumers during purchases. He emphasized that price control magistrates should conduct regular inspections in the field and take legal action in case of violations. During the briefing, it was reported that price control magistrates checked the prices of food items at 2,489 shops, carts, and other business centers across the district from October 17 to 22. During this period, due to violations, the price control magistrates imposed fines totaling over 1.29 million rupees on the spot and arrested 56 profiteers.