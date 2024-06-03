Open Menu

DC For Strict Action Against Parents Of Refusal Cases In Anti-polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Newly appointed Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu on Monday said that strict action would be initiated against parents of refusal cases in polio campaign

During a surprise visit to monitoring anti-polio drive, he met teams administering drops to kids and set a target to complete the targets.

On the directive of the Punjab government, the district administration has launched a special three-day polio campaign.

He also reviewed the polio vaccination campaign by visiting shanties and residential areas. CEO District Health Authority (DHA) Dr.

Faisal Qaisrani briefed on the polio campaign.

The DC stated that more than 1.02 million children will be administered polio drops in three days, and over 4,000 mobile teams have been formed by the health department. Special camps have been set up at all hospitals, dispensaries, bus stands, wagon stands, and railway stations to ensure the campaign's success. Sindhu mentioned that a special control room has been established for information and complaints during the polio campaign.

Later, he personally administered anti-polio drops to children by visiting homes.

APP/mjk

