DC for strict action against profiteering, hoarding

Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan Dir Lower Friday presiding over a meeting here directed all stakeholders, Assistant Commissioners to take prompt action against profiteers and hoarders besides ensuring implementation of price lists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan Dir Lower Friday presiding over a meeting here directed all stakeholders, Assistant Commissioners to take prompt action against profiteers and hoarders besides ensuring implementation of price lists.

He directed them to stabilize prices of essential food items and commodities of daily use and discourage hoarding, overpricing, non display of price lists.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner, District Food Controller, Representative of Consumer Protection Council to regularly inspect shops, utility store, hotels, baker and wholesale dealers.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali along with District Officer, Youth/Focal Person Tiger Force Izharuddin held interactive session with volunteers of Tiger Force.

He urged them to offer their volunteer services for reporting the inflated prices of essential items, encroachments, services provided at health facilities, municipal services, hoarding, plantation of saplings, implementation of anti COVID SOPs, issues at Katchery, land record, electricity theft and people's complaints.

They were also encouraged to form blood donors' society for expeditious arrangement of blood for Thalassemia patients and in case of accident or any untoward incident for injured persons.

The services of Tiger Force will be utilized for the welfare of the society.