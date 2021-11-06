UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Action Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 12:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sahiwal, Wajid Ali Shah on Saturday launched a 7-day special drive to control profiteering and for this purpose, a special cell had also been set up at his office to monitor the prices of essential commodities

Addressing the meeting, the DC directed the price control magistrates to take immediate action for controlling illegal profiteering of sugar, pulses and send the profiteers behind bars.

He also directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance with regard to controlling overcharging. Zero tolerance policy would be adopted against those magistrates who failed to take action against mafias, he warned.

