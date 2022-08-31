DC for strict action against profiteers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar warned here on Wednesday that artificial inflation would not be tolerated across the district.

The traders found involved in profiteering would be dealt strictly, he said this chairing a meeting attended by price control magistrates.

The shopkeepers should be instructed to display accurate and clear price list at visible spots.

A meeting with representatives of traders' organization should be convened so that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted in consultation with trader organizations.

The self price hike trend will be discouraged strictly.On this occasion, DO Industries Rana Gulfaam, DO Market Committee Adnan Ahmed,and some other officers were also present.