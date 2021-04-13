DC for strict action against profiteers during Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Amjad Shuaib Tareen ordered price magistrates to initiate stringent action against profiteers during Ramazan.

Addressing a meeting of price magistrate and traders here on Tuesday, he said that District administration won't tolerate artificial as commodities rates have gone down in grain market.

He informed that trick down effect should be extended to masses adding that price magistrate would be held responsible for dearness in his area.

The DC ordered to sell sugar at controlled prices in the market and asked traders to ensure selling the commodities at the rates fixed with their consultation.

Tareen appealed to grocers to sell commodities at controlled rates.