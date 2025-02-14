DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram had strictly directed the officers of the district administration to ensure implementation of the price list issued for the holy month of Ramadan and take stern actions against the hoarders, illegal profiteers and self-inflicted price hikers.

He issued these directions while chairing a District Price Review Committee meeting held under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda" at his office on Friday.

The meeting beside others, was also attended by the representatives of the Food Department, Traders Trader Union, Presidents of the Grocery, Ghala Mandi, Nanbai, Milk and Butcher Associations.

The meeting, discussed the supply and demand and the prices of food items in the market and after thorough deliberations the prices of essential items were fixed with the consultation of the business community.

The price list would be issued by the Food Department, Kohat before the start of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner directed the businessmen including market presidents to ensure strict implementation of the rates fixed by the Price Review Committee and engrave the name of quality on the bags of rice and other food items for the convenience of the buyers so that they can assess the quality of the purchased items.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat once again warned that there will be no concessions with the profiteers, hoarders and artificial price hikers and this time fines will not be enough but they will have to go to Jail for at least a week.

APP/adi