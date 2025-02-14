Open Menu

DC For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram had strictly directed the officers of the district administration to ensure implementation of the price list issued for the holy month of Ramadan and take stern actions against the hoarders, illegal profiteers and self-inflicted price hikers.

He issued these directions while chairing a District Price Review Committee meeting held under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda" at his office on Friday.

The meeting beside others, was also attended by the representatives of the Food Department, Traders Trader Union, Presidents of the Grocery, Ghala Mandi, Nanbai, Milk and Butcher Associations.

The meeting, discussed the supply and demand and the prices of food items in the market and after thorough deliberations the prices of essential items were fixed with the consultation of the business community.

The price list would be issued by the Food Department, Kohat before the start of Ramadan.

Deputy Commissioner directed the businessmen including market presidents to ensure strict implementation of the rates fixed by the Price Review Committee and engrave the name of quality on the bags of rice and other food items for the convenience of the buyers so that they can assess the quality of the purchased items.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat once again warned that there will be no concessions with the profiteers, hoarders and artificial price hikers and this time fines will not be enough but they will have to go to Jail for at least a week.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

1 hour ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

1 hour ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

1 hour ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

1 hour ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

2 hours ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

2 hours ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

3 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

3 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

4 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan