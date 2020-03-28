UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders During Lockdown

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq Saturday directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take action against the hoarders, profiteers, creating artificial shortage in the market in wake of COVID-19, In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering and those, creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found anyone involved in profiteering or hoarding, register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, potato is available Rs 36-42 per kg, onion Rs 62-70 per kg, Tomato Rs 18-24 per kg, garlic Rs 135-140 per kg, Ginger Rs 330 per kg, Capsicum Rs 88 per kg, Cauliflower Rs 34 per kg, Brinjal Rs 34 per kg, Fresh bean Rs 60 per kg, Peas 34 per Kg while fruits including Apple Rs 70-160 per kg, Guava Rs 55 per kg, date Rs 230 per Kg, Banana Rs 40-40-100 (dozen), Orange Rs 60-140(dozen) Similarly, chicken meat Rs 168 per kg and eggs 121 per dozen are available in open market.

