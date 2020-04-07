DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders during lockdown

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders to ensure provision of all edible items to general public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt rtd Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders to ensure provision of all edible items to general public.

In a statement issued here, he said that in wake of COVID-19, those involved in illegal profiteering and hoarding during this difficult time will be dealt with an iron hand and an example will be made out of them for others.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, potato is available Rs 40 per kg, onion Rs 60 per kg, Tomato Rs 30 per kg, Ginger Rs 370 per kg, Garlic (China) 370 per Kg, Capsicum Rs 86 per kg, Cauliflower Rs 42 per kg, Brinjal Rs 40 per kg, Lady finger 140, Peas 50 per Kg, Turnip 24 per Kg while fruits including Apple Rs 80-180 per kg, Guava Rs 90 per kg, Banana Rs 55-115 (dozen),Dates 230 Per Kg, Strawberry 130 per Kg and Guava 60 per Kg, Orange 65-148 per dozen Similarly, chicken meat Rs 176 per kg and eggs 118 per dozen are available in open market.