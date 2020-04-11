UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders During Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders to ensure provision of all edible items to general public

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take strict action against profiteers and hoarders to ensure provision of all edible items to general public.

In a statement issued here, he said that in wake of COVID-19, those involved in illegal profiteering and hoarding during this difficult time would be dealt with iron hand.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found anyone involved in profiteering or hoarding, they could register their complaint at App "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, potato is available Rs 42 to 44 per kg, onion Rs 52 to 54 per kg, Tomato Rs 30 to 32 per kg, Ginger Rs 280 to 310 per kg, Cucumber 25 per Kg, Peas Rs 98 per Kg Garlic (China) 320 to 350 per Kg, Capsicum Rs 55 to 70 per kg, Cauliflower Rs 24 to 28 per kg, Brinjal Rs 20 to 26 per kg, Lady finger 105 to 125, Peas 50 per Kg, Turnip 22 to 26 per Kg while fruits including Apple Rs 80-180 per kg, Guava Rs 78 per kg, Banana Rs 55-90 per Dozen, Dates 230 Per Kg, Strawberry 130 per Kg and Guava 60 per Kg, Orange 70-160 per Dozen, Similarly, chicken meat at Rs 160 per kg and Eggs at 118 per dozen are available in the open market.

