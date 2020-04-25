UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Strict Action Against Profiteers, Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:57 PM

DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Anwar ul Haq has directed the authorities concerned to remain highly vigilant against profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramazan and take strict action against them.

In a statement issued here, he said that no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

According to price list by the district government, potato is available Rs 52 - 54 per kg, onion Rs 60 -62 per kg, Tomato Rs 26-28 per kg, Ginger Rs 332-338 per kg, Capsicum Rs 30-34 per kg, Cauliflower Rs 28-30 per kg, Brinjal Rs 24-26 per kg, Lady finger 70-74, Peas 44-48 per Kg, Reddish 15-18 per Kg, Fresh bean Rs 60 per kg, while fruits including Apple Rs 180-200 per kg, Guava Rs 100-120 per kg, Banana Rs 120-130 (dozen),Dates 190-200 Per Kg, Strawberry 110-130 per Kg and loquats 80-90 per Kg Similarly, chicken meat Rs 224 per kg and eggs 92 per dozen are available in open market.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Rawalpindi Price Apple Market Government

Recent Stories

Virus toll nears 200,000 as UN pushes for global v ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan vis ..

2 minutes ago

Sana Mir calls it a day from her glittering 15-yea ..

3 minutes ago

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) dis ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Kill 14 Civilians in Northern Afghanistan ..

2 minutes ago

Political row hits UK govt as virus death toll nea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.