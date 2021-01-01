UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Action Against Quacks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 12:36 PM

DC for strict action against quacks

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed drug inspectors to continue the crackdown against quacks without any discrimination

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed drug inspectors to continue the crackdown against quacks without any discrimination.

He said that those playing with lives of people didn't deserve any relaxation.

Agha Zaheer Abbas directed officials not to allow anyone for running medical stores without permission.

DC expressed these views while presiding over district quality control board meeting on Friday.

The DC heard 20 cases including quacks, sale of prohibited medicines and running medical stores without permission.

The warning was issued in 11 cases while nine cases were deferred till next meeting.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz while giving briefing to DC said that the challans of 219 quacks were made while 216 clinics and medical stores also sealed during last year 2020.

Similarly, 2019 cases were sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission and also got lodged two cases.

APP /slm-sak

