DC for strict action against removal of buffalo dens from city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon has directed Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio to initiate action against buffalo dens for their removal from the city limits.

Assistant Commissioner informed DC that work on removal and shifting of buffalo dens from the city limits is in progress.

He said that some of the dens have been shifted out from Badhal Shah Colony, Manoabad and other locations of Nawabshah city.

AC warned den owners to shift buffalo dens from city limit at the earliest or legal action would be initiated against violators of shifting orders.

AC said that buffalo dens shifting action was taken on multiple complaints from general public.