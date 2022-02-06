UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Action Against Those Involved In Artificial Inflation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Karim Khan on Sunday paid a surprise visit at fruit and vegetable market to inspect auction process of vegetables.

Assistant Commissioner Khawaja Umair Mahmood briefed the DC about price mechanism.

DC Aamir Kareem while talking to citizens assured them and said that nobody would be allowed to make undue profit.

The government is committed to control artificial inflation, he said and added that different steps were being taken to facilitate citizens while role of middlemen had been abolished.

The artificial inflation is unacceptable and responsible persons will be dealt strictly. The deputy commissioner also visited Ehsas Dastar-Khawan. He also sought people's feedback about the meal facility. The citizens also apprised him about different their different problems.

