DC for strict action against violators of COVID-19 SoPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Thursday directed all assistant and additional assistant commissioners to take strict action under the law against violators of COVID-19 SoPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Thursday directed all assistant and additional assistant commissioners to take strict action under the law against violators of COVID-19 SoPs.

Presiding over a meeting here he directed the officials to regularly inspect the hotels, restaurants, markets and shops and ensure implementation on corona SoPS in letter and spirit.

He also directed to imposed heavy fine on violators of the SoPs besides issuing warnings.