DC for strict action against water pilferers in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) -:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha, Salwat Saeed on Wednesday asked the irrigation department officers to take strict action against water pilferers and black sheep of the department.

Addressing a meeting in connection with water theft, he directed the executive engineers of irrigation department to separately provide details of water quantity in canals and water courses to Revenue and Police departments for vigilant monitoring.

The meeting was apprised that during the last six months Irrigation Task Forces conducted operation against the water pilferers and registered a total 247 cases, besides arresting 304 farmers for stealing water from government canals.

Irrigation authorities recovered compensation amounting to Rs 23 million from the pilferers, it was learnt.