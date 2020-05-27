UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Action Against Wheat Hoarders

Wed 27th May 2020 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has directed the District food Controller to revoke the licenses and permits of commission agents and wheat traders who did not return official gunny bags.

He also directed to blacklist them and not to issue any kind of permit in future.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners across the district to register cases against the wheat hoarders and seize the stock recovered during the raids under the stockpiling ordinance.

While the revenue staff has been directed to complete 100 percent target of wheat procurement within next ten days and take action against the failed officials and officers under PEEDA Act.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director Agriculture has been directed to complete actionagainst field staff that did not meet the target and provide details to thedistrict administration.

