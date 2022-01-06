UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Action Over Refusal Of Anti-polio Drops

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 09:26 PM

DC for strict action over refusal of anti-polio drops

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed the officials to ensure strict action against the persons refused to administer anti-polio drops to their kids during the three-day polio drive going to commence from January 24 across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed the officials to ensure strict action against the persons refused to administer anti-polio drops to their kids during the three-day polio drive going to commence from January 24 across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the anti-polio campaign here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible measures would be taken to make campaign successful. He said that decision has been made to ensure strict legal action against the parents refused to administer anti-polio drops to their kids.

He said that 2991 teams of health department would be formed to administer anti-polio drops to kids of under five years of age across the district. He said, the polio teams would also be deployed at hospitals, bus stands, dispensaries, wagon stands, railway stations and other public places in order to achieve 100 percent target.

On the other hand, vaccination drive against coronavirus would also continue during the anti-polio campaign, the DC added.

Officers of health and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Polio January All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

50 minutes ago
 CSTO Says Secretary General Holds Phone Talks With ..

CSTO Says Secretary General Holds Phone Talks With Lukashenko, Tokayev

1 minute ago
 Democrats Using January 6 Anniversary to Fan Flame ..

Democrats Using January 6 Anniversary to Fan Flames of Fear, Divide America - Tr ..

1 minute ago
 Parliamentary Committee on CPEC briefed on securit ..

Parliamentary Committee on CPEC briefed on security measures

1 minute ago
 RWMC remove tonnes of snow from Murree areas

RWMC remove tonnes of snow from Murree areas

1 minute ago
 ABAD can play pivotal role in Gwadar's development ..

ABAD can play pivotal role in Gwadar's development: GDA DG

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.