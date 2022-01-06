DC for strict action over refusal of anti-polio drops

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed the officials to ensure strict action against the persons refused to administer anti-polio drops to their kids during the three-day polio drive going to commence from January 24 across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed the officials to ensure strict action against the persons refused to administer anti-polio drops to their kids during the three-day polio drive going to commence from January 24 across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the anti-polio campaign here on Thursday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible measures would be taken to make campaign successful. He said that decision has been made to ensure strict legal action against the parents refused to administer anti-polio drops to their kids.

He said that 2991 teams of health department would be formed to administer anti-polio drops to kids of under five years of age across the district. He said, the polio teams would also be deployed at hospitals, bus stands, dispensaries, wagon stands, railway stations and other public places in order to achieve 100 percent target.

On the other hand, vaccination drive against coronavirus would also continue during the anti-polio campaign, the DC added.

Officers of health and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.