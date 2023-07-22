Open Menu

DC For Strict Action To Prevent Dengue Virus

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

DC for strict action to prevent dengue virus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir Saturday directed officers concerned to speed up field inspection to identify dengue larvae and ensure strict action for preventing virus in the district.

Presiding over an emergency meeting of health department here, the deputy commissioner expressed concern over rising cases of dengue virus and snubbed officers concerned over poor performance.

He directed officers to speed up field inspection to identify dengue larvae and ensure strict action against the residential and commercial buildings over presence of the larvae.

He said that special task had been assigned to health department under zero tolerance policy adding that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

The DC said that commercial and residential buildings would be sealed over presence of the larvae and urged masses to cooperate with the district administration in controlling dengue virus by following the instructions of the administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Dr Abida Fareed, assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

