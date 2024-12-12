Open Menu

DC For Strict Actions Against Units Causing Smog

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

DC for strict actions against units causing smog

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Tasleem Rao on Thursday directed to take strict actions against units causing smog and violating environmental laws in the district.

The district administration has launched a drive against environmental pollution on the instruction of the Chief Minister, Punjab.

Heavy fines and cases have been registered for violating the laws.

Talking to the media, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration had adopted zero tolerance against industrial units, brisk kilns, vehicles, crop residue burning and others which were causing pollution in the district.

Anti-smog squad which was comprised of Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, and officials of the agriculture department was monitoring the environment of the district strictly in order to control the smog, he added.

APP/wth/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

3 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

13 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

13 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

13 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

13 hours ago
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

13 hours ago
 COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women E ..

COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment

13 hours ago
 'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore ches ..

'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown

13 hours ago
 EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' o ..

EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet

13 hours ago
 IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth ..

IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource

13 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan