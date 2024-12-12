DC For Strict Actions Against Units Causing Smog
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Tasleem Rao on Thursday directed to take strict actions against units causing smog and violating environmental laws in the district.
The district administration has launched a drive against environmental pollution on the instruction of the Chief Minister, Punjab.
Heavy fines and cases have been registered for violating the laws.
Talking to the media, the deputy commissioner said that the district administration had adopted zero tolerance against industrial units, brisk kilns, vehicles, crop residue burning and others which were causing pollution in the district.
Anti-smog squad which was comprised of Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, and officials of the agriculture department was monitoring the environment of the district strictly in order to control the smog, he added.
APP/wth/378
