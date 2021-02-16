UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Adherence To Commercial Building By-laws

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:59 PM

DC for strict adherence to commercial building by-laws

The District Planning and Design Committee approved designs of 16 commercial buildings, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The District Planning and Design Committee approved designs of 16 commercial buildings, here on Tuesday.

In a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that the departments should ensure complete implementation on by-laws. It is the responsibility of the owners of the building to keep parking space.

He said stern action should be taken against the persons involved in construction of the buildings without approval of design.

In populated areas, commercialization will not be permitted, said Khattak.

Before approval of designs, the officials should observe small and heavy traffic.

Similarly, the requirement of local population must be kept in mind before approval of the commercial building designs so that local people would avail maximum benefit of the commercial buildings.

In the meeting, the committee reviewed 29 cases. It approved 16 and rejected 6 cases. Similarly, seven cases were referred for review in the next meeting of the committee.

