DC For Strict Compliance Over Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

DC for strict compliance over corona SOPs

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Memon Monday said that strict compliance over standard operating procedures (SOPs) was the only way to protect ourselves from deadly coronavirus.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting for ensuring compliance over SOPs formulated for containing spread of coronavirus.

SSP Faisal Bashir Memon and relevant officers were also present on the occasion. SSP said that during snap checking masks would be provided to people avoiding wearing safety masks while strict action would be taken against people violating the rule of wearing masks.

DC directed Town and Municipal Administrators to ensure displaying of SOPs banners on main roads and roundabouts and messages should be conveyed for compliance over SOPs.

He directed Assistant Commissioners to ensure wearing of masks in Hotels, Restaurants, Marriage halls, maintaining social distance and take stern action against violators of SOPs.

