DC For Strict Crackdown Against Overpricing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:22 PM

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said a crackdown would be carried out all over the district to end overpricing and hoarding

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday said a crackdown would be carried out all over the district to end overpricing and hoarding.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held here to review the performance of Price Control Magistrates in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ehsan Ali Jamali, Assistant Commissioners from across the district and Price Control Magistrates were present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the sale of all food items at fixed prices should be ensured.

He said that the availability of flour in the market and sale at fixed prices should be ensured.The price lists of all food items should be mentioned properly so that consumers do not face any difficulty during purchasing. During this period, violations were found in 342 places. Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 661,500 on the spot.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal should be redressed properly. As many as 23556 complaints have been received on Pakistan Citizen Portal out of which 22774 complaints have been resolved.

