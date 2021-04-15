DC for strict enforcement of SOPs at mosques

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday directed to all the Assistant Commissioners to ensure full implementation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at mosques for public safety amid third wave of the pandemic

He, while visiting different mosques of the city, also called for ensuring foolproof security at the religious places to prevent any untoward incident.

The DC issued notice to the management of a mosque at sector F-7 for not adhering to the SOPs, whereas a prayer leader of a mosque located at sector G-11 was summoned to his office on the same grounds.

He also suspended two officers who were not present on duty at the time of his visit.

Hamza asked the security officials to treat people with love and affection.

At the same time, he urged citizens to fully cooperate with the security officials.