UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Strict Enforcement Of SOPs At Mosques

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:35 PM

DC for strict enforcement of SOPs at mosques

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday directed to all the Assistant Commissioners to ensure full implementation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at mosques for public safety amid third wave of the pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat Thursday directed to all the Assistant Commissioners to ensure full implementation of anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at mosques for public safety amid third wave of the pandemic.

He, while visiting different mosques of the city, also called for ensuring foolproof security at the religious places to prevent any untoward incident.

The DC issued notice to the management of a mosque at sector F-7 for not adhering to the SOPs, whereas a prayer leader of a mosque located at sector G-11 was summoned to his office on the same grounds.

He also suspended two officers who were not present on duty at the time of his visit.

Hamza asked the security officials to treat people with love and affection.

At the same time, he urged citizens to fully cooperate with the security officials.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Same Prayer Mosque All Love

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament denounces Houthis attack on Jazan, ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Nord Stream 2 Constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong expands COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 minutes ago

Pesco recover Rs3.8 dues in Bannua circle

3 minutes ago

Stock markets mostly higher, oil drops

3 minutes ago

Turkey Expects Afghan Conference in Istanbul to Re ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.