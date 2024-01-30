DC For Strict Implementation Of Code Of Conduct During Polling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) On the recommendation of police and other law enforcement agencies, the district administration in consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorised as many as 47 polling stations, out of 1017 to be set up in Attock district for the upcoming February 8 general elections, as sensitive.
The official sources said that out of these 1017 polling stations, 24 had been placed in a category of “highly sensitive” whereas 47 had been declared “sensitive” and put in Category-B while 946 had been declared as normal.
Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza while briefing the participants informed that a control room has already been established to monitor the polling process besides other matters like security situations when the polling material will be transported to the polling stations.
He said there are two National Assembly and five provincial assembly seats in the Attock district.
He informed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a voters list and polling plan for upcoming general elections under which 1015 polling stations would be established to facilitate as many as 1349040 voters.
He added that in the national assembly constituency, NA-49 Attock-I, there are 334246 male and 306443 female voters while in the national assembly constituency, NA-50 Attock-II, there are 363116 male and 345035 female voters.
