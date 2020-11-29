UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs At Marquees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:30 PM

DC for strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs at marquees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat has urged the marquees and marriage hall owners to strictly observe anti-coronavirus guidelines while holding public gatherings to avoid the potential risk of the pandemic infection and community transmission at the area.

The Deputy Commissioner issued these directives during his visit to different marquees and marriage halls operating in the Federal capital, the other day.

He inspected necessary structural adjustments organized by the marquees/marriage halls as per the revise corona precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid further spread of infection and community transmission.

He apprised the event organizers about the amended guidelines in wake of recent Islamabad High Court Judgment.

As per the revised guidelines, no indoor gatherings are permitted and only outdoor wedding events are allowed, in which number of the guests must not exceed 300 individuals with mandatory arrangements for seating of each individual at-least 6 feet apart.

The event can only be carried out in open space and if tents are used, they should have mandatory provision of space between the walls and roof of the tent to ensure ventilation; hence reflecting that completely closed marquee designed tents for holding marriage events are not permitted.

The marquees/banquette halls built/modified in structure with multiple ventilation windows/open spaces within the side walls are appropriate for the wedding gatherings.

The size of venue for wedding event or gathering should be determined based on local safety regulations under the guidance of local health authorities while keeping in view the local transmission of the infection.

The event timing should be restricted to 2 hours with closure evening timing at 10 pm. All guests should wear a mask and marriage event authorities should keep a check over it.

Each marriage event is required to display the seating/gathering capacity of their venues at their entrance/reception as well as for district administration to monitor adherence.

Thermal scanning for all attendees is mandatory at the entrance. Cloth face coverings/face masks should be mandatory. Hand Hygiene and Respiratory Etiquette; during the event wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 per cent alcohol. Social distancing of 6 feet to be maintained at all places. Employees and attendees to stay at home: if, tested positive for COVID-19 or suspected with symptoms.

Traditional greetings (hand shaking, hugging etc.) would be discouraged at the ceremony, while buffets, salad bars, and drink stations are to be avoided wherever possible. Consider having prepackaged boxes or bags for each attendee with all standard hygienic measures.

