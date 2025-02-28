DC For Strict Implementation Of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Nadeem Ahmed Abro, had issued directives to the Deputy Commissioners of all three districts to set up Sasta Bachat Bazaars (subsidized markets) during Ramazan to provide essential commodities at affordable prices.
These markets would ensure the availability of sugar, lentils, flour, oil, rice, and other food items in sufficient quantities, allowing the general public to purchase daily necessities from a single location at controlled rates.
Commissioner also instructed the district administrations to coordinate with municipal and town administrations to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness, and the provision of cold drinking water during Taraweeh prayers. Commissioner urged philanthropists to collaborate with authorities in setting up Sehri and Iftar points for underprivileged individuals.
He emphasized strict implementation of the Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance, directing authorities to take legal action against violators.
To facilitate public grievances, he ordered the launch of a WhatsApp helpline, enabling citizens to report complaints regarding price hikes, shortages, or any other issues.
Furthermore, Commissioner Abro instructed officials to conduct daily inspections of markets to regulate food prices and take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.
Commissioner said that Ramazan teaches us to serve the community and show compassion towards those in need. Expressing confidence that district administrations would diligently fulfill their responsibilities to ensure maximum relief for the public during the holy month of Ramazan.
