DC for strict implementation of SOPs during Eid-ul-Azha

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial Monday urged the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Eid-ul-Azha especially at cattle markets and Eid congregations, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of District Peace Committee here. Muzaffar Khan Sial said that concerned authorities must ensure that no one enters these places without wearing a mask and children, elderly persons must avoid visiting cattle markets.

He said that offals and other remains of animals must be disposed of properly and special arrangements for the cleaning of these places must be done.

Deputy Commissioner said that role of Ulema was important in implementing SOPs and maintaining peace and harmony during Eid-ul-Azha and Moharram-ul-Haram.

Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan were held at the meeting. The meeting was attended by the Ulema of various sects.