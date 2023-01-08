DC for strict implementation on anti-dengue SOPs

UrduPoint.com

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Muhammad Shah Rukh Niazi in DC office.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Zohaib Ahmed Anjum, Shiza Rehman, Dr. Arshad Watto, ACHRM Muhammed Jamil including officers of the Health department, Agriculture, Livestock, Environment, Population, education, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, Industries, food, Forest, Municipal Committee members.

Addressing the meeting participants DC(Narowal) directed the officers of all concerned departments to strictly fulfill their responsibilities in dengue surveillance and issued instructions to ensure the implementation of dengue SOPs.

He said that the tyre shops should be strictly monitored, officers should improve their performance practically while dengue surveillance should also be uploaded on daily basis. Negligence during dengue surveillance is not tolerated, dc said. He said that the ACs should closely monitor the teams under their supervision.

Focal person Dr Muhammed Tariq while giving a briefing to DC said that during this week, 64,567 dengue activities were done by 414 indoor teams of the Health department and 13,506 by 74 outdoor teams along with 1373 hotspots were checked.

Later in the meeting, DC issued necessary instructions to Assistant Director (AD) Environment, Deputy Director (DD) Agriculture and Secretary RTA regarding anti-smog.

