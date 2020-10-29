UrduPoint.com
DC For Strict Monitoring Of Auction Process At Vegetable, Fruit Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:13 PM

DC for strict monitoring of auction process at vegetable, fruit markets

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed market committees to ensure strict monitoring of auction process at fruit and vegetable markets in order to control price hike

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed market committees to ensure strict monitoring of auction process at fruit and vegetable markets in order to control price hike.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCT) Muhammad Ikraam while presiding over a meeting to review supply and demand and auction process at vegetable and fruit markets here on Thursday.

The ADCR said that Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi was himself monitoring the relief activities for public and directed officers concerned to ensure all efforts to control price hike.

The additional deputy commissioner revenue directed market committees to maintain proper record of available vegetable and markets at godowns. He said that market committees should have complete record of demand and supply and prices of the vegetables, fruit.

He said that auction process would be made more transparent in order to control price hike.

