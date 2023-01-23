DC for strict monitoring of flour supply

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Shabir Rana on Monday directed the food department to ensure strict monitoring of flour supply in order to prevent shortage of flour in the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review flour demand and supply, here, the deputy commissioner said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure sthe upply of flour for citizens.

He directed officers concerned to increase fix and truck point flour sale points to facilitate masses.

He said that the zero-tolerance policy was being adopted against over-charging and hoarding of flour adding that the officers have been directed to ensure strict action against the violators.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Akmal, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman, and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.