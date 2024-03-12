DC For Strict Monitoring Of Food Items' Prices During Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stressed for working to eradicate hoarding and profiteering by Price Control Magistrates during the holy month of Ramadan. The DC instructed the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates of the district to regularly monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables in fruit and vegetable markets.
He was chairing a review meeting about the performance of Price Control Magistrates across the district at his office on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and Price Control Magistrates were present at the occasion.
The DC directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the sale of food items at prescribed rates and to display price lists at prominent places to facilitate consumers during purchases.
He warned that in case of violation of the prescribed rates, legal action would be taken.
System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan briefed that from March 1 to March 12, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates checked the rates of food items and assessed the quality in 14,225 shops, stalls, markets, and other business centers across the district. During this period, fines exceeding Rs 0.96 million were imposed for violations, FIRs were lodged against 6 shopkeepers in respective police stations, 86 individuals were arrested and 4 shops were sealed.
Recent Stories
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro
Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for killing sister in Attock9 minutes ago
-
Dr Fateh Mari calls for Prudent Food Practices to tackle Scarcity9 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to reevaluate subsidies in light of health concerns9 minutes ago
-
USC Dera to extend relief to people under PM's 'Ramazan Relief Package-2024'9 minutes ago
-
Government committed to facilitating local, foreign investment in gas, minerals sector: Dr. Musadik ..9 minutes ago
-
Walk organized under title “Education for everyone, every child in School” in Loralai9 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks plan to increase fish farming19 minutes ago
-
Murder accused nabbed19 minutes ago
-
Zakat to be distributed after a break of 2 years in KP19 minutes ago
-
Five arrested for cockfighting, gambling19 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan, MPCL distribute ration among 180 needy people29 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144 against the gathering during examination29 minutes ago