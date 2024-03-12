DC for strict monitoring of food items' prices during Ramadan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has stressed for working to eradicate hoarding and profiteering by Price Control Magistrates during the holy month of Ramadan. The DC instructed the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates of the district to regularly monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables in fruit and vegetable markets.

He was chairing a review meeting about the performance of Price Control Magistrates across the district at his office on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan and Price Control Magistrates were present at the occasion.

The DC directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure the sale of food items at prescribed rates and to display price lists at prominent places to facilitate consumers during purchases.

He warned that in case of violation of the prescribed rates, legal action would be taken.

System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan briefed that from March 1 to March 12, Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates checked the rates of food items and assessed the quality in 14,225 shops, stalls, markets, and other business centers across the district. During this period, fines exceeding Rs 0.96 million were imposed for violations, FIRs were lodged against 6 shopkeepers in respective police stations, 86 individuals were arrested and 4 shops were sealed.