Open Menu

DC For Strict Monitoring Of Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC for strict monitoring of health sector

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the health sector under the vision to improve service delivery and provision of best medical facilities for masses.

In this regard, the DC conducted surprise visit of the Gynae ward of Shahbaz Sharif Hospital to review health facilities here on Wednesday. He checked stock of the medicines, facilities at outdoor and indoor of the ward.

He directed officers concerned to make emergency operational at the earliest in order to provide relief to patients.

He also asked officers to get machinery repaired through health council as soon as possible and also directed to improve facilities at parking and waiting area of the hospital.

He said that health officers have been directed to speed up registration process for health card. Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Visit Best

Recent Stories

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

26 minutes ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

34 minutes ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

41 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

1 hour ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

1 hour ago
MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

2 hours ago
 DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian c ..

DIEZ and Derq launch AI-powered smart pedestrian crossing systems in DSO

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan