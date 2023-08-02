DC for strict monitoring of health sector

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of the health sector under the vision to improve service delivery and provision of best medical facilities for masses.

In this regard, the DC conducted surprise visit of the Gynae ward of Shahbaz Sharif Hospital to review health facilities here on Wednesday. He checked stock of the medicines, facilities at outdoor and indoor of the ward.

He directed officers concerned to make emergency operational at the earliest in order to provide relief to patients.

He also asked officers to get machinery repaired through health council as soon as possible and also directed to improve facilities at parking and waiting area of the hospital.

He said that health officers have been directed to speed up registration process for health card. Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.