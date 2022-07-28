UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Monitoring Of Mourning Processions In Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 07:28 PM

DC for strict monitoring of mourning processions in Matiari

Matiari district administration has issued instructions to the law enforcement agencies to strictly monitor the mourning processions and congregations and stop and search people coming for Muharram observances to maintain law and order during the holy month

The instructions were issued by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Adnan Rashid while presiding over an important meeting in Latif Hall of DC Secretariat, Matiari regarding the review of security arrangements.

The DC said that the role of health department, police, public health engineering and town administration was of paramount importance during Muharram and they should perform their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

He instructed the religious scholars of different schools of thought present in the meeting to fully cooperate with the district administration and spread the message of peace, love, and brotherhood while avoiding provocative speeches.

He directed the assistant commissioners of the three taluks to conduct a detailed review of the routes of Muharram mourning processions and congregations and submit the report to the DC Secretariat.

The DC asked the municipal and town administrations to review the arrangements for Ashura, ensure cleanliness of the routes connecting to the Imambargahs and the processions, and arrange lighting during night hours, as well as clean drinking water for the participants.

He instructed the Hesco administration to avoid load shedding during Muharram from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM so that the people who take part in mourning processions and congregations at night do not face problems.

