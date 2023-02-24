UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Observance Of Energy Conservation Policy

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

DC for strict observance of energy conservation policy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Fahad had directed the district administration to strictly observe the energy conservation policy of the government and ensure the closure of bazaars and commercial areas till 8:30 p.m. and wedding halls and restaurants till 10 p.m. at night.

He said that all the traders should be informed to adhere to the timing of commercial activities to avoid any legal action against any violators, adding that no leniency would be shown to anyone.

Meanwhile, the DC directed the administrative officer to take strict action against profiteering and hoarding in the city and regularly visit the market and bazaars to ensure the availability of edible commodities at the government rates.

He also directed the officers to daily visit the vegetables and fruits' mandi and supervise the fixation of prices of fruits and vegetables and implementation of the price in markets in letter and spirit.

He advised the masses to register their complaints with the control room of the district administration by dialing 091-9211338.

