DC for strict security measures at wheat flour stalls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday issued orders to ensure strict security arrangements at wheat flour stalls set by the district administration across the district and asked all Assistant Commissioners to personally supervise the situation here.

The district administration continued to supply wheat flour at stalls set up at 12 locations in all talukas of Hyderabad district where people were standing in long queues for the purchase of wheat flour at the government fixed rate of Rs. 650 per ten kilogram bag.

As many as 1100 wheat flour bags were supplied to Fateh Chowk stall and 1000 bags to Shoro Goth stall by Gul Star Flour Mill.

The DC asked all Assistant Commissioners to personally supervise flour sale at designated stalls and ensure provision of cheap "Atta" to general public.

The food Inspectors and Flour Mill staff were also present at the stall to ensure sale of flour at government fixed price.

The Food department officials said, "sale of "Atta" will remain continued at the stalls for facilitation of the general public."