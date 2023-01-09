UrduPoint.com

DC For Strict Security Measures At Wheat Flour Stalls

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DC for strict security measures at wheat flour stalls

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday issued orders to ensure strict security arrangements at wheat flour stalls set by the district administration across the district and asked all Assistant Commissioners to personally supervise the situation here.

The district administration continued to supply wheat flour at stalls set up at 12 locations in all talukas of Hyderabad district where people were standing in long queues for the purchase of wheat flour at the government fixed rate of Rs. 650 per ten kilogram bag.

As many as 1100 wheat flour bags were supplied to Fateh Chowk stall and 1000 bags to Shoro Goth stall by Gul Star Flour Mill.

The DC asked all Assistant Commissioners to personally supervise flour sale at designated stalls and ensure provision of cheap "Atta" to general public.

The food Inspectors and Flour Mill staff were also present at the stall to ensure sale of flour at government fixed price.

The Food department officials said, "sale of "Atta" will remain continued at the stalls for facilitation of the general public."

Related Topics

Sale Hyderabad Price All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

12 minutes ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

43 minutes ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

3 hours ago
 Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs wor ..

Expo 'Future Fest 2023' concludes with 50 MoUs worth $100m

3 hours ago
 Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakista ..

Int’l conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan' underway in Geneva today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.