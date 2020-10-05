UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC For Strict Security Measures During Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:42 PM

DC for strict security measures during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday directed for foolproof security arrangements during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday directed for foolproof security arrangements during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Presiding over a meeting held here at Shahbaz hall to review arrangements for the Chehlum, the DC directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take appropriate security arrangements for mourning processions during chehlum.

SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio informed the meeting that all required security arrangements had been made and a security plan for Majalis and mourning processions had already been finalized.

The DC asked the officials of HESCO and WASA to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and clean drinking water in the city during Chehlum for facilitation of the mourners.

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Administrator Asif Bughio in his briefing said that all cleanliness arrangements had been made to provide a healthy environment to the mourners while street lights arrangements will also be ensured.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the health department officers to ensure availability of ambulances and life saving drugs at the routes of mourning processions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, WASA Managing Director Muzafar Memon, Assistant Director P&D Aamir Hussain Jatoi, Assistant Commissioners of Taluka City, Latifabad, Rural and officers of other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Water Drugs Hyderabad Jatoi Adeel Hussain All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

30 minutes ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

55 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

55 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

60 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

60 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.