DC for strict security measures during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday directed for foolproof security arrangements during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Monday directed for foolproof security arrangements during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A).

Presiding over a meeting held here at Shahbaz hall to review arrangements for the Chehlum, the DC directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take appropriate security arrangements for mourning processions during chehlum.

SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio informed the meeting that all required security arrangements had been made and a security plan for Majalis and mourning processions had already been finalized.

The DC asked the officials of HESCO and WASA to ensure uninterrupted supply of power and clean drinking water in the city during Chehlum for facilitation of the mourners.

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Administrator Asif Bughio in his briefing said that all cleanliness arrangements had been made to provide a healthy environment to the mourners while street lights arrangements will also be ensured.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the health department officers to ensure availability of ambulances and life saving drugs at the routes of mourning processions.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, WASA Managing Director Muzafar Memon, Assistant Director P&D Aamir Hussain Jatoi, Assistant Commissioners of Taluka City, Latifabad, Rural and officers of other relevant departments were present in the meeting.