DC for strictly compliance over SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar through a letter to all heads of educational institutions and government offices of the district has directed for strictly observance of SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner has clearly indicated that in the absence of observance of SOPs issued by Sindh Government and Sindh Health Department, the Corona pandemic, the Corona cases are increasing in the district day by day.

Heads of all government departments and educational institutions were appealed for proper implementation on SOPs in order to prevent further spread of Corona in offices and institutions of the district.