DC For Strictly Implementing Microplan During Next Anti-polio Round

Published November 26, 2024

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Health department to strictly implement microplan during next round of anti-polio drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has directed the Health department to strictly implement microplan during next round of anti-polio drive.

Presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Tuesday, he said that the government was committed to eradicate polio menace once for all and in this connection the repeatedly anti-polio drives were being initiated.

He said that next week-long round of anti-polio campaign would commence in Faisalabad from December 16, 2014 and during this drive the anti-polio teams would implement comprehensive microplan to achieve the targets.

He said that polio workers would be imparted proper training before the drive and a control room would be activated in DC office for strict monitoring of the campaign.

He said that health officers would be bound to remain in active in the field to remove all flaws for achieving 100 percent targets of the drive.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asfandyar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Azmat Abbas, DDHO City Dr Azeem Arshad, assistant commissioners and others were also present in the meeting.

