DC For Strong Pakistan To Raise Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:52 PM

DC for strong Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir on Tuesday said and politically and economically strong Pakistan could raise strong voices for Kashmiris at international fora

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner, Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir on Tuesday said and politically and economically strong Pakistan could raise strong voices for Kashmiris at international fora.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on "Violation of Human Right in Kashmir" on the World Human Rights Day held under auspices of a local NGO at Social Welfare Department.

He condemned the human rights violations in Kashmir and said the government raised the Kashmir issue in a befitting manners.

He said that India violated Article 370 on Kashmir issue and the silence of international community over the act deplorable.

Regarding human rights in Pakistan, he said that it was the duty of state to provide fundamental rights to the people.

He said that islam taught, how to protect the rights of kids, girls, women and minorities.

PTI, MPA Farah Azmi also spoke on the occasion.

ADCG Mian Rafique Ahsan, Mirza Arshad head of local NGO were also present on the occasion.

