DC for success of anti-polio campaign

The five-day Anti-polio campaign would start from December 13 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The five-day Anti-polio campaign would start from December 13 in Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has said that all officers and staff of the health department should do their best to make this campaign successful.

He said all the children up to the age of five years should be vaccinated during this campaign. He was reviewing anti-polio campaign arrangements in a meeting held in the committee room of his office.

The representatives of DHOs, District Coordinators, WHOs and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner said that regular training of polio team members should be started and members of polio teams should perform their duties properly.

District Coordinator Dr Khalid Channar said that polio teams would go door to door from December 13 to 15 to vaccinate children up to five years of age.

The left out children will be vaccinated on December 16 and 17 under the catch-up activity. He said that more than 760,000 children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated in the district during the anti-polio campaign. During this campaign, 2343 mobile teams, 173 fixed teams and 133 transit teams will be mobilized in the field and 477 supervisors will perform their duties.