DC For Success Of Anti-polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2024 | 07:27 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that all-out efforts should be made for the success of the five-day anti-polio campaign starting from January 8. During the anti-polio campaign, not a single child should be left unvaccinated.

He was addressing a meeting held in his office to review arrangements for the polio campaign. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, WHO representative Dr. Masood, District Health Officer Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Health Officer and District Coordinator Dr. Khalid Chanar, District Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain, Deputy Director of Local Government Khurshid Ahmed and officers of related departments.

The deputy commissioner said that the officers and staff of relevant departments should play their role in keeping children safe from polio.

During the anti-polio campaign, the mobile, fixed, and transit team members should perform their services properly. The supervising staff should monitor the teams efficiently and no negligence should be tolerated.

District Coordinator and DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar said that 800,000 children above five will be vaccinated. During the catch-up activity, children who are missed for any reason will be vaccinated on January 11 and 12. He said that 3276 mobile teams, 136 transit, and 195 fixed teams have been formed to complete the anti-polio campaign successfully and team members have also been trained. He said that 667 area in-charges and 132 union council monitoring officers will perform their duties during this campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan